Former Top Prospect in Line For Big Role with Baltimore Orioles
Former top prospect Heston Kjerstad is in line for a big role with the Baltimore Orioles, according to general manager Mike Elias.
Per Jacob Calvin Meyer on social media:
Mike Elias sees Heston Kjerstad as a front-runner for an opening day roster spot.
“He’s has earned the right to get at-bats in the corner outfield and at designated hitter, especially against right-handed pitchers.”
Kjerstad was ranked at the No. 32 prospect in all of baseball in 2024 by MLB Pipeline. The 26-year-old Texas native made his major league debut in 2023 and owns 52 games of major-league experience. A .248 hitter in those 52 games, he's got six homers and 17 RBI. He played his college ball at Arkansas, getting selected No. 2 overall in the 2020 draft.
In three career minor league seasons, he's a .304 hitter with 42 homers.
The Orioles are coming off a season in which they finished second in the American League East but still advanced to the playoffs as a wild card team. Unfortunately, they were swept in that round by the Kansas City Royals, who went onto the ALDS.
The Orioles enter the season with questions all over their starting rotation, but they should still be very competitive. They lost former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and former All-Star John Means in free agency, and have injury concerns with Kyle Bradish and Trevor Rogers. They did sign veteran pitchers Charlie Morton (41) and Tomoyuki Sugano (35), though neither one of them are sure things at this point.
Related MiLB Stories
LOWDER DEALING WITH INJURY: Cincinnati Reds top prospect Rhett Lowder, who impressed in his 2024 debut, is dealing with an elbow problem at the outset of Reds camp. CLICK HERE:
MAURICIO BEHIND SCHEDULE: After tearing his ACL in winter ball in 2023, New York Mets top prospect Ronny Mauricio won't appear in spring training games for about a month. CLICK HERE:
SCHEDULE OUT: The Dunedin Blue Jays, the Low-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have released their 2025 schedule. CLICK HERE: