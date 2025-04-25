Former Top Prospect with Los Angeles Dodgers Out to Horrendous Start For Minnesota Twins' Affiliate
The Minnesota Twins have removed catcher Diego Cartaya from the 40-man roster, outrighting him to Triple-A St. Paul.
Dan Hayes of The Athletic had the information.
Cartaya has only played for Triple-A St. Paul this season, so the outrighting just means he's been removed from the 40-man roster and was put on waivers. Since he passed through, he will continue to play for St. Paul but will have a tougher time making it back to the 40-man.
A former top prospect with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cartaya has seen his star plummet over the last few years.
He was ranked as the No. 16 prospect in the Dodgers organization in 2024 but he was No. 1 in 2022 and 2023, according to MLB Pipeline. He was designated for assignment this past January to make room for Korean infielder Hye-seong Kim, which is when the Twins acquired him.
He's hitting just .080 this season with one homer, one RBI and 18 strikeouts in 29 at-bats.
Cartaya hit just .221 last season in 95 games, but he did connect on 11 homers and brought home 52 runs. He hit a career-high 22 homers back in the 2022 season, also playing 95 games.
He's never played more than 95 games in a season.
At the age of 23, there is still time for Cartaya to figure it out, but time would seem to be dwindling on him.
The Twins will be back in action on Friday night at the major league level. They'll play at home against the Los Angeles Angels.
Related MiLB Stories
HIGH PRAISE: Caleb Durbin, acquired from the Yankees this offseason, is drawing rave reviews in the Brewers organization since being called up. CLICK HERE:
REHABBING HOMER: DJ LeMahieu, the former batting champion, hit a home run in his first rehab game with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. CLICK HERE:
NO POSITIONAL CHANGE: The Red Sox are certainly eager to get top prospect Roman Anthony to the big leaues, but they won't move him to first base to make it happen sooner. CLICK HERE: