Former Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Set to Represent Brazil in World Baseball Classic Qualifier
Toronto Blue Jays minor leaguer Eric Pardinho will represent Brazil at the latest World Baseball Classic Qualifier, set to take place March 2-6 in Arizona.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com on social media:
#BlueJays RHP Eric Pardinho will pitch for Brazil during the World Baseball Classic qualifiers in Arizona from March 2-6.
Brazil, China, Colombia and Germany will participate, the top two moving to the WBC in 2026.
Pardinho is in MLB camp with Toronto this spring.
Pardinho, a 24-year-old righty, was born in Luceila, Brazil. He as ranked as a Top-100 prospect by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline before the 2019 season.
He's spent parts of six seasons in the minor leagues with the Jays system, beginning in 2019. Lifetime, he's 13-7 with a 4.22 ERA, serving mostly as a reliever.
Pardinho appeared in 45 games during the 2024 season with Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. He was 0-0 with a 1.01 ERA in 21 games for New Hampshire and 2-1 with a 5.34 for Buffalo in 24 games.
While it seems likely that a minor league stint is on tap for Pardinho at the start of the season, he could get a chance to contribute at the big-league level later this year. The bullpen was one of the weakest spots on the roster last year for the Blue Jays, so there could be opportunity as the season moves forward.
As for the World Baseball Classic, Team Japan was the winner of the last version (2023). They defeated the United States in an epic final.
