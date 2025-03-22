From Prospect Ranks to Boston Red Sox Rotation: Manager Alex Cora Names No. 4 Starter
Right-hander Richard Fitts has gone from No. 14 prospect in the farm system of the Boston Red Sox to No. 4 pitcher in the starting rotation.
Manager Alex Cora said in Fort Myers, Fla., that Fitts will start the season in a banged-up rotation.
That’s according to reporting Friday night from MassLive.com.
The job is open due to injuries to starters Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford and Lucas Giolito, all of whom will start the season on the injured list.
In five spring training appearances (three starts), Fitts allowed four runs in 14.2 innings. He struck out 14.
He is due to start the finale of Boston’s season-opening four-game series on the road against the Texas Rangers on March 30.
Despite his prospect status, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, Fitts, 25, got a taste of the big leagues last season. He started four games and had a 1.74 ERA over 20.2 innings, walking seven and striking out nine.
Fitts was selected by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Auburn. He was one of three pitchers traded by the Yankees to the Red Sox for outfielder Alex Verdugo in December 2023.
The Red Sox still need a No. 5 starter, with the competition apparently down to left-hander Sean Newcomb and right-hander Quinn Priester, MassLive.com reported.
That’s at least until the return of Bello, who is expected back in the first couple of weeks of the season after a bout of shoulder soreness in spring training. Giolito, sidelined with a hamstring issue, shouldn’t be far behind.
Cora has lined up his rotation with offseason trade acquisition Garrett Crochet to start the opener, followed by Tanner Houck and free-agent signee Walker Buehler.
