Giants' Carson Whisenhunt Could Miss Significant Time After Ominous Injury News

One of the San Francisco Giants' top pitching prospects in recent years may spend much of the 2027 season on the shelf.

Left-hander Carson Whisenhunt has a torn UCL, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser. The 25-year-old exited his latest start for the Giants on Monday in the third inning and was placed on the injured list on Tuesday with a left elbow sprain. The southpaw will undergo elbow surgery, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

It's unclear at this time if Whisenhunt will undergo Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure. But given the usual 12-to-18-month recovery timeline for pitchers who have Tommy John surgery, the left-hander could miss the entire 2027 season if he goes that route. Either way, it will likely be some time before Giants fans see the young hurler back on the mound.

What's next for Carson Whisenhunt?

Aug 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Carson Whisenhunt (88) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants selected Whisenhunt with a second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University. The 6-foot-3 lefty quickly climbed through San Francisco's farm system, making his Double-A debut in 2023 and earning his first Triple-A start in 2024. He most notably racked up 141 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings in 2024.

Whisenhunt became San Francisco's No. 2 prospect for 2025 on MLB Pipeline and made his MLB debut that same year. In his first five starts in the big leagues last season, the southpaw had a 5.01 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old then began 2026 in Triple-A, posting a 4.15 ERA in 17 games.

While Whisenhunt made a couple of spot starts for the Giants earlier this year, he eventually earned an extended look in San Francisco's rotation, especially after the team sent left-hander Robbie Ray to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline. But in eight starts in the majors this season, the 2022 second-rounder had a 6.49 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings.

Regardless of the specific elbow procedure Whisenhunt undergoes, the southpaw could miss most or all of the 2027 season. Even if he starts making rehab appearances toward the end of next year, 2028 seems like the most realistic estimate for the young lefty's return to the big leagues.