2 Biggest Winners and Losers Following the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline
The 2026 MLB trade deadline has officially come and gone.
Multiple teams addressed some major areas of need. On the other hand, some contenders elected to make only a handful of moves, leaving their fan bases clamoring for more. Here are just a couple of the biggest winners and losers from this year's trade deadline.
Winner: Dodgers
How can the back-to-back World Series champions not be the biggest winner of the trade deadline after adding the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner?
The Los Angeles Dodgers made the move that many baseball fans anticipated when they traded for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. While the southpaw is technically a rental for the rest of this season, several pundits expect the Dodgers to show interest in signing the 29-year-old in free agency. But before then, the left-hander will now have an opportunity to play a big role in Los Angeles' quest for a three-peat.
Loser: Yankees
The New York Yankees were widely expected to target bullpen and catching help at the deadline. They did not address either of those areas via trade.
Instead, the Yankees acquired Washington Nationals lefty-swinging slugger Luis García Jr. and San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos. While both players should improve New York's offense, other issues seemingly remain with the team's current roster. It's also unclear whether three-time MVP Aaron Judge will play again this season.
Winner: Cubs
The Chicago Cubs desperately needed to add pitching at the deadline—and that's exactly what they did. Chicago acquired veteran right-handers Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes, as well as reliever Ryan Zeferjahn.
Gausman and Holmes both have playoff experience. Holmes, in particular, is known for inducing ground balls, which should work well with the Cubs' strong infield defense. The former closer is working his way back from a right fibula fracture suffered in May, though. But still, Chicago did a solid job of aggressively attacking an area of need at the deadline.
Loser: Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers are obviously still one of the best teams in the majors this year. But after reportedly being involved in the Skubal sweepstakes and coming up short, Milwaukee ended up acquiring pitchers Dustin May, JoJo Romero, and Antonio Senzatela.
While those three arms may become valuable additions to a team with World Series aspirations, many fans thought the Brewers could have targeted one of the other big-name starters on the market to pair alongside Jacob Misiorowski.
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Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.Follow JBinkk