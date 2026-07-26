Giants Prospect Carson Whisenhunt Could Get Extended Look in Majors

One of the San Francisco Giants' top pitching prospects, left-hander Carson Whisenhunt, might have an opportunity to stick around in the big leagues for the rest of the season.

Whisenhunt, San Francisco's No. 12 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to start for the Giants on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Shayna Rubin. This news follows the team's announcement earlier in the week that right-hander Trevor McDonald has landed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain.

San Francisco currently has one of the worst records in the league at 44-60. The Giants are widely expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, which could include making 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray available for contenders interested in pursuing starting pitching. And with one spot already open in San Francisco's rotation, Whisenhunt seemingly has the chance to earn multiple starts in the majors to end the season.

Sunday's start is a big opportunity for Carson Whisenhunt

Aug 3, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carson Whisenhunt (88) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After making his MLB debut last season, Whisenhunt has been called up for two starts with the Giants this year. In his two appearances with San Francisco so far in 2026, the 25-year-old has a 3.38 ERA, giving up four runs in 10 2/3 innings. The southpaw also has a 4.15 ERA in 17 Triple-A games this year, racking up 90 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings.

Whisenhunt was the Giants' second-round draft pick in 2022, and he was ranked as high as San Francisco's No. 2 prospect in 2025 on MLB Pipeline. This anticipated promotion could finally be the lefty's opportunity to showcase his talents in the big leagues for an extended period of time. And depending on how he performs throughout the rest of the year, the East Carolina University product could establish himself as a part of San Francisco's plans for its rotation beyond this season.

The Giants seemingly have nothing to lose from giving Whisenhunt the chance to prove himself in the majors to finish out the 2026 campaign. First up for the southpaw in his return to the big leagues, he's set to take the ball against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.