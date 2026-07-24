3 Teams That Could Upgrade at Shortstop by Targeting Zach Neto at Trade Deadline

It's no secret that the Los Angeles Angels have struggled as a team in 2026. But some individual players on the Angels could be difference-makers for several organizations that are trying to make a push for the playoffs this year.

In particular, one name that has popped up in recent trade rumors is shortstop Zach Neto. It's unclear at this time whether the Angels will actually consider moving the 25-year-old at the trade deadline. But if he does become available, there are undoubtedly multiple franchises that would be interested in acquiring the power-hitting infielder.

Here are three teams that could look to add a shortstop like Neto at the trade deadline.

Boston Red Sox

Jul 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng (39) throws the ball for an out against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox's impressive turnaround over the last few weeks has completely changed the team from a potential seller to a likely buyer at the trade deadline. And according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Boston thinks Neto is a "strong fit" for its roster.

During the Red Sox's recent win streak, they mainly used Tsung-Che Cheng and Andruw Monasterio at shortstop. Neto could be a major offensive upgrade over Boston's other current options at that position.

Atlanta Braves

Jul 17, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Jim Jarvis (74) throws a runner out at first against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves are another team that could consider adding a shortstop at the deadline.

Atlanta has recently been deploying Jim Jarvis at shortstop. The 25-year-old is hitting .291 through his first 17 games in the majors. Despite Jarvis' success in a small sample size, though, pursuing Neto could make the Braves' lineup that much more dangerous this year and beyond.

The Braves currently sit atop the National League East at 60-42 and are expected to get former MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. back from injury soon. A deal for Neto would likely cost Atlanta multiple top prospects, but it could also improve their chances of doing some serious damage in the postseason.

Tampa Bay Rays

Jul 6, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls (6) fields a ground ball in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Rays are going to be an interesting team to monitor at the trade deadline. They currently have the best record in the American League at 59-43, but it's unclear what moves they'll try to make before Aug. 3.

The Rays' primary shortstop this year, Taylor Walls, is considered an excellent defender. He also has a .224 batting average in 82 games and has yet to hit a home run this season. If Tampa Bay wants to make a major splash at the deadline, Neto could be an option to upgrade the team's offense. And the Rays would likely still have Walls as a late-game defensive replacement if necessary.