Giants Prospect Matt Wilkinson Could Make MLB Debut Against Former Organization

In May, the Cleveland Guardians traded left-handed pitching prospect Matt Wilkinson to the San Francisco Giants for two-time Gold Glove Award-winning catcher Patrick Bailey. And now, just over three months later, the young southpaw might get the chance to face the team that drafted him in his first game in the big leagues.

The Giants are expected to promote Wilkinson to the majors, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. San Francisco has an off day on Monday, so this move likely won't be officially announced until Tuesday at the earliest. While it's unclear exactly when the 23-year-old will make his MLB debut, the Giants are scheduled to play their next three games against the Guardians. So, if San Francisco uses the left-hander before Friday, he'll be pitching against the franchise that traded him earlier this season.

Wilkinson, also nicknamed "Tugboat," made his Triple-A debut in June. Even though he's faced some adversity while pitching in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, the Giants evidently think it's time to see what the 2023 10th-round draft pick can do in the big leagues.

Matt Wilkinson is seemingly getting a big opportunity

Mar 13, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Canada relief pitcher Matt Wilkinson (35) throws during the eighth inning against the United States during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Wilkinson has a 3.40 ERA in 20 minor league starts this year, with 96 strikeouts in 90 innings. In his first taste of Triple-A action, though, the 23-year-old has posted a 5.15 ERA in 10 starts. Last year, the 6-foot-1 lefty had a 4.24 ERA in 25 starts for the High-A Lake County Captains. So, if the southpaw makes his MLB debut soon, that'd mean he climbed all the way from High-A to the majors in right around a full year.

Wilkinson also turned heads this spring while pitching for Team Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Most notably, the young hurler struck out Cal Raleigh and Bryce Harper while facing Team USA. The left-hander tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances for Canada during the WBC.

The Giants currently have one of the worst records in the big leagues at 51-73. Since San Francisco doesn't have much left to play for this season, Wilkinson seemingly has the chance to audition for next year's rotation. But first, many fans will be looking forward to seeing how the southpaw performs in his anticipated MLB debut.