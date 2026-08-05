Guardians Turn to Top Infield Prospect Angel Genao for Second-Half Spark

The Cleveland Guardians are officially calling up one of their top prospects for his big league debut.

Infielder Angel Genao, Cleveland's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been promoted to the majors, the team announced on Wednesday. To make room for the 22-year-old on the active roster, the Guardians designated infielder Gabriel Arias for assignment. Arias had a .244 batting average, a .284 on-base percentage, and a .669 OPS with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 42 games with Cleveland this year.

Genao, on the other hand, has been on fire at the plate in Triple-A at the start of August. The switch-hitting infielder began the month 7-for-13 with the Columbus Clippers, including a multi-homer game on Tuesday. And now, the young prospect will get the chance to make his MLB debut for a team that's fighting for a playoff spot.

What should Guardians fans expect from Angel Genao?

Feb 19, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Angel Genao (73) during media day. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, Genao has a .300 batting average, a .401 on-base percentage, and an .875 OPS with 13 homers, 53 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in 96 minor league games. The 22-year-old started the season with Double-A Akron, where he hit .271 in 24 games. Then, in early May, the young infielder made his Triple-A debut. In 72 games with the Columbus Clippers this year, the top prospect is hitting .309 with 10 home runs, 42 RBIs, and nine stolen bases.

Most notably, Genao will play third base and bat ninth in his big league debut against the New York Mets on Wednesday. Cleveland's star third baseman José Ramírez is dealing with a "sore wrist," according to The Athletic's Zack Meisel, and is out of the lineup.

Genao has mostly played shortstop in the minors. The young prospect has been used at shortstop in 322 of the 455 minor league games he's appeared in. But he's also played 59 games at third base and 44 at second base so far in his professional career. So, when Ramírez is back to full health, the Guardians could use Genao all over the infield.

Cleveland enters Wednesday's action at 57-57. The Guardians are three games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central but currently hold the AL's third Wild Card spot. That means Genao has the opportunity to make an immediate impact on Cleveland's playoff aspirations during his first stint in the majors.