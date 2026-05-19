Five NL West Thoughts: Shohei Ohtani’s Slump, D-Backs Unlock Former Star, More

We're over a quarter of the way through the 2026 Major League Baseball season and we have started to dive in with an in-depth look at each division with a thought on each team so far this season.

So far, we have already hit on the American League East, which has been interesting to say the least. The Tampa Bay Rays are one of the biggest shockers in baseball right now at 31-15. On the other hand, the Boston Red Sox have been a surprise for another reason. Boston is in last place in the AL East at 20-27.

Let's pause from the American League and move on over to the National League West.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Where Is Shohei Ohtani's Bat?

May 18, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a single during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani has been the most dominant starter in baseball so far this season with a 0.82 ERA in seven starts. The Dodgers have needed every bit of his arm this season with injuries popping up to the rotation, with Blake Snell being the most recent to go down. But what about his bat? Ohtani has been just fine offensively this season with a .265/.392/.458 slash line, seven homers and 24 RBIs. Asking for Ohtani to be an ace and a superstar slugger is a lot to ask for, but they're going to need his bat to heat up if they want to win their third straight title.

San Diego Padres — Is This The Year They Get Past The Dodgers?

May 18, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) points skyward after the Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Padres have been the Dodgers' little brother over the last few years. The Dodgers have been the most dominant team in baseball and the Padres have been just behind them in the NL West standings. In 2024, the Dodgers went 98-64 and the Padres were in second place at 93-69. In 2025, the Dodgers went 93-69 and the Padres went 90-72. Right now, the Padres are in first place in the division at 29-18 and the Dodgers are in second place at 29-19.

Arizona Diamondbacks — Is Nolan Arenado Back?

May 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a grand slam home run in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Nolan Arenado struggled over the last few years with the St. Louis Cardinals and was traded to Arizona this past offseason in a salary dump. So far this season, he has slashed .272/.347/.463 with an .810 OPS, seven homers and 25 RBIs in 44 games played. He sure looks like he's back.

San Francisco Giants — One Of the Biggest Disasters In Baseball

May 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) reacts after striking out against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Rafael Devers started the season off ice-cold, but has turned things around of late. But the Giants are still 20-28 on the season so far. The Giants have big-name pieces all across the roster, but the club simply can't get out of its own way. It doesn't help that they play in one of the toughest divisions in the game.

Colorado Rockies — Progress, Right?

May 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle (9) reacts after a play from left fielder Jake McCarthy (31) in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Rockies went 43-119 in 2025 and are 19-29 on the season so far. That's a 64-win pace. That's already significantly better than last year.