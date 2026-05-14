MLB GMs Can Cross 3 Stars Off Their Trade Deadline Wish List

Rumors and reports have started popping up over the last few weeks about various guys who could be moved ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Naturally, guys like Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets and Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers have been brought up as potential guys to go ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Another tidbit of information that stood out was the fact that USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted that the San Francisco Giants "would love" to trade shortstop Willy Adames, first baseman Rafael Devers, and third baseman Matt Chapman's deals away.

FanSided's Robert Murray specifically shut down the idea of Devers, Chapman, or Adames getting moved, though. Murray reported that there have been "zero internal conversations" about trading any of the three this season.

The Giants Have Been A Team Talked About In The Trade Market

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) reacts after a walk in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Despite trading Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians, the San Francisco Giants are not looking to further subtract from the Major League roster," Murray wrote. "The Giants trading Bailey was an attempt to upgrade the offense. San Francisco has had zero internal conversations about trading stars Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and/or Willy Adames. They are optimistic about getting the star players back on track and turning their season around, Devers has hit .351/.419/.703 with three home runs and seven RBI so far in May."

The Giants have gotten the ball moving early by trading Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians. While this is the case, don't expect fireworks simply for the idea of fireworks. Devers has started to heat up lately. The 29-year-old is slashing .364/.423/.682 over his last 13 games to go along with three homers and eight RBIs. Adames has had a tough season overall, but is slashing .286/.286/.327 with five RBIs and two doubles over his last 12 games. Chapman is among the best defensive players in the game and still has had a positive impact on the Giants.

If any of these three were available, they would be great deadline candidates, despite the massive money attached to all three. But it doesn't sound like any of the three will be on the move, or at least that isn't the plan for the Giants right now.

It's just May, but there's already been a lot of trade talk. We've seen a few moves, like Bailey getting dealt, and already have seen plenty of chatter about others. But for now, don't expect any more Giants fireworks.