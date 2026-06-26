Guardians Look to Top Prospect Cooper Ingle for Offensive Firepower

Cleveland Guardians prospect Cooper Ingle is being tasked with providing a spark in the big league lineup.

Ingle, the Guardians' No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up to the majors, Cleveland announced on Friday. To make room for the 24-year-old on the active roster, outfielder Stuart Fairchild was designated for assignment. This promotion sets the stage for the lefty-swinging slugger to make his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Cleveland's star third baseman José Ramírez went on the injured list with a left hamate bone fracture on June 14. Since then, the Guardians have a 3-6 record without the seven-time All-Star. But now, Ingle will get the chance to make an immediate impact in the majors and try to help Cleveland stay atop the American League Central.

Cooper Ingle might do more than catch for the Guardians

Columbus Clippers Cooper Ingle (2) reacts after throwing the ball to first base during the home opener against the Indianapolis Indians at Huntington Park on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ingle has produced solid offensive numbers so far in 2026. Through 51 Triple-A games this year, the 24-year-old has a .284 batting average, a .416 on-base percentage, and a .967 OPS with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs. The 2023 fourth-round draft pick even turned in a three-homer game last week, and one of those long balls came against the New York Yankees' highly touted pitching prospect, Carlos Lagrange.

While Ingle has almost exclusively played catcher and designated hitter in his minor league career, the Triple-A Columbus Clippers were recently using the top prospect in left field. With two-time Gold Glove Award-winning catcher Patrick Bailey behind the dish for the Guardians, giving the 24-year-old experience in the outfield is one way to add his bat to the big league lineup. He's now played seven career Triple-A games in left field, all of which have been in 2026.

Ingle is the DH and will bat fifth in his MLB debut on Friday. His first big league at-bat will come against a three-time All-Star in Seattle right-hander Luis Castillo. It's unclear if Cleveland will consider using the top prospect in the outfield anytime soon. But, for now, Guardians fans will get to see another one of the organization's bright young players appear in his first big league game.