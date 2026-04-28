Guardians Turn to Top Prospect Travis Bazzana for Offensive Spark

The Cleveland Guardians are reportedly expected to call up the team's top prospect for his major league debut.

Second baseman Travis Bazzana, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 overall prospect for 2026, is set to be promoted to the big leagues, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 2024 first-overall draft pick has been swinging a hot bat in Triple-A lately, posting a .287 batting average with two home runs, 10 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in 24 games this year.

The Guardians have not officially announced Bazzana's promotion yet. If it's confirmed before Tuesday's action, though, the 23-year-old will join a Cleveland team that's lost three games in a row and hasn't scored more than three runs in any of those contests. That gives the young prospect the chance to provide a big boost to the Guardians' lineup when he makes his MLB debut.

Travis Bazzana gets his shot to impact Guardians' quest for another AL Central title

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many Cleveland fans will undoubtedly be excited to see Bazzana make his big league debut. But it might be important to temper immediate expectations for the lefty-swinging infielder, especially since he's played just 135 minor league games so far in his pro career. The 2024 first-round pick missed a chunk of time last season due to an oblique injury, limiting him to 84 games. He's played just 51 Double-A games and 50 at Triple-A so far in his career.

Regardless, Bazzana's numbers this year have been more in line with the offensive production expected from a No. 1 overall draft pick. Last year, the top prospect hit .245 with nine homers, 39 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 84 games across three minor league levels. His 27 hits so far in 2026 are already over a third of the way to his total of 74 in 2025. It seems pretty safe to assume that the oblique injury impacted his production last year.

Whether it's been in spring training, the World Baseball Classic, or the minors, Bazzana has been turning heads this season. And now, he'll seemingly have the opportunity to make his big league debut less than two years after he was drafted.