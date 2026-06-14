Jose Ramirez's Injury Could Shake Up AL Central Race, MLB Playoff Picture

Cleveland Guardians star third baseman José Ramírez is reportedly going to be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

Ramírez has suffered a left hamate bone fracture and is expected to be placed on the injured list, according to multiple reports from The Athletic's Zack Meisel and MLB.com's Tim Stebbins. The seven-time All-Star exited Cleveland's game on Saturday in the sixth inning. The Guardians still won 3-1, spoiling the return of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Multiple big-name players dealt with hamate bone injuries earlier this year, including Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. But with Ramírez suffering this injury during the season, he could miss over a month of games. And by the time he's ready to return to action, the standings across the entire league could look much different than they do right now.

Is Cleveland in trouble without José Ramírez?

Jun 13, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez (11) is congratulated on his run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Before his hamate bone injury, Ramírez produced a .239 batting average, a .339 on-base percentage, and a .757 OPS with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases in 72 games this year. Some of those numbers might not be quite as high as the star third baseman's usual offensive production in recent seasons, but the 33-year-old has still helped Cleveland jump out to a 39-33 record.

The Guardians are currently in first place in the American League Central. They're one of five teams in the entire American League with a winning record at the time of publication. But depending on how long Ramírez is sidelined, that could drastically change over the next few weeks.

The Chicago White Sox have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 season so far and find themselves in second place in the AL Central right now with a 37-32 record. Even though the Tigers are 29-42, Skubal's quick return from injury could inject new life into that team. The Guardians erased a massive late-season deficit last year to win the division, after all. So, it's entirely possible that Detroit could flip the script this season.

Looking around at the rest of the American League, it'd take a catastrophic collapse by the Guardians to fall out of Wild Card contention, even if they lost their grip on first place in the AL Central. For now, Cleveland fans will be waiting to find out how long they'll be without the face of the franchise. But it's no exaggeration to say that Ramírez's injury could have major ripple effects across the entire league.