Here's How Top Seattle Mariners International Signing is Performing in DSL
The Seattle Mariners top 2025 international signing has started to pick things up after a slow start in the Dominican Summer League.
Outfielder Yorger Bautista started his first two games in the Dominican Summer League 0-for-10 with six strikeouts. Since then, the 17-year-old has hit .318 (7-for-22) and has scored four runs with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs in six games. For the season, Bautista has hit scored four runs and has hit three doubles and a homer with two RBIs. He's slashed .219/.265/.406 with a .671 OPS in eight games.
Bautista was this year's No. 6 international prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Seattle signed the 6-foot-1, 176-pound prospect out of Venezuela to a $2.1 million deal. He's the third top-10 international prospect the Mariners have signed in the last three seasons. Seattle inked 2023 No. 2 international prospect Felnin Celesten and 2024's No. 8 international prospect Dawel Joseph. Both rankings were per MLB Pipeline.
Here's the scouting report on Bautista, per MLB Pipeline:
Equipped with a slightly unorthodox swing in which he rests the bat on his back shoulder until he strides forward, the left-handed hitter has routinely showcased elite bat speed and raw power in front of evaluators. Some say it’s the best they’ve seen on the international scene in half a decade. That double-plus power coming from his 6-foot-1, 175-pound frame bodes well as he continues to gain experience and in-game reps.
Bautista, nicknamed "The Monster," is ranked as Seattle's No. 13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 11 according to Baseball America.
