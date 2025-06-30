Here's How Underrated Seattle Mariners Prospect Victor Labrada Did in Triple-A Debut
One of the most impressive prospects in the Seattle Mariners farm system this season had a solid debut with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.
Outfielder Victor Labrada, who was promoted from the Double-A Arkansas Travelers to Tacoma on Sunday, went 1-for-3 and drew a walk in the Rainiers' 7-4 loss to the Round Rock Express. He also stole a base in the loss.
The 25-year-old outfielder has been in Seattle's organization for four years. He was signed as an international free agent out of Cuba on Jan. 22, 2021. He was 21 when he signed, uncharacteristically old for an international signee.
The speedster is putting together his best season since coming stateside.
In 67 games with the Travelers this season, he scored 40 runs and hit 20 doubles, a triple and six home runs with 27 RBIs. He also stole 30 bases on 39 attempts and had a slash line of .295/.407/.427 with an .834 OPS. He won the Texas League Player of The Week award twice in May.
His batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS are all single-season career-highs.
Labrada also has had a much better approach at the plate this season, which has led to him getting on base more. As of Monday, Labrada has drawn 43 walks and struck out 48 times this season. In 2024, he walked 43 times in 101 games. He struck out 101 times, giving him an average of one strikeout a game compared to 0.43 walks a game. This season, he's averaging 0.71 strikeouts a game compared to 0.63 walks a game.
