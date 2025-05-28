Here's When Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Will Make His First Rehab Start
SEATTLE — The crown jewel of the Seattle Mariners pitching staff is set to begin a rehab assignment this week after a month-long stint on the injured list.
Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert is tentatively scheduled for his first rehab start for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday, per a pregame interview with Seattle general manager Justin Hollander on Tuesday.
"(Rehab start) is likely three innings," Hollander said. "It will not be the last rehab assignment he makes. Sort of (depends) — how much volume he needs to build in the minor leagues is to be determined, based on how he feels. ... But start on Thursday likely, but definitely something this week, rehab assignment with Tacoma."
The 2024 All-Star pitcher exited a game against the Miami Marlins after three innings April 25 due to what was described as "right forearm tightness." He was placed on the 15-day injured list a day later after MRIs revealed a Grade 1 flexor strain.
The 28-year-old starter was at or near the top of the league in strikeouts for the entire season before he landed on the IL. He had a 2.37 ERA with 44 strikeouts 30.1 innings pitched across six starts with the Mariners this season.
This IL stint is the first for Gilbert since he made his major league debut in 2021. He reached the 200/200 club for the first time in 2024 (200 strikeouts, 200 innings). He fanned 220 batters in 208.2 innings pitched. The Mariners rewarded him by naming him the Opening Day starter.
Emerson Hancock and Logan Evans have done a good job filling in for Gilbert and other ailing Seattle starters. But the Mariners will need their ace if they hope to make a run at the playoffs this season.
