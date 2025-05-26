Seattle Mariners Double-A Pitcher Reid VanScoter Wins Pitcher of The Week Honor
The Seattle Mariners continued to rack up the weekly awards Monday.
The latest player to add another honor to his resume was Reid VanScoter, a starting pitcher for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
VanScoter was named the Texas League Pitcher of The Week on Monday for the week of May 19-25 for his outing against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on May 22.
The 26-year-old VanScoter threw a season-high five innings against the Naturals on May 22. He struck out three batters, allowed one hit and no runs. The Travelers won 9-0.
It was VanScoter's fourth start of the season. He began the year on the seven-day injured list and was activated May 2.
The left-handed starting pitcher was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Coastal Carolina. He made his professional debut with the High-A Everett AquaSox in 2023.
This season is VanScoter's second in Double-A. VanScoter had a 4.01 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 101 innings pitched across 22 starts in 2024. In his three years in Seattle's farm system, VanScoter has a 3.58 ERA and has fanned 253 batters across 258.2 innings across 51 starts. He was a non-roster invitee to spring training this year.
The Mariners have few pro-ready starting pitching prospects at the Double-A level or higher. Emerson Hancock was the team's No. 6 pitcher and is the middle of an extended stay in the major leagues due to several injuries to the starting rotation. Logan Evans made his debut after beginning the season with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and has pitched well.
Top 100 pitching prospects Jurrangelo Cijntje and Ryan Sloan are still several years away from being major league-ready. If VanScoter continues at his current pace, he could be the next starting pitching prospect to get a shot in the big leagues.
