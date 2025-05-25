Seattle Mariners Top 100 Prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje Reaches New Career-Highs
The Seattle Mariners top draft pick from a season ago checked off new career-highs in multiple ways in his latest start on Saturday.
Mariners' 2024 first-round pick Jurrangelo Cijntje took the mound for the High-A Everett AquaSox in the club's 3-2 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Saturday. Cijntje matched went six innings in the victory, matching a career-high, and he struck out seven batters — a new best for the 21-year-old. He walked five batters and allowed two earned runs on three hits.
The switch-pitcher's five walks were also a career-high. He walked two with his left arm and three with his right.
In the first month of the season, the AquaSox utilized Cijntje as both a reliever and starter. He would make one start a week, primarily pitching right-handed, with a relief outing sandwiched between starts. He would pitch mainly as a southpaw in relief. He made seven appearances in April — four of them starts.
Cijntje posted a 6.75 ERA in May with 22 strikeouts and 16 walks in 17.1 innings. In May, Cijntje has made four appearances — all starts — and has posted a 2.05 ERA. He's fanned 20 batters in 22 innings and has walked 10 hitters.
For the season, Cijntje has a 4.12 ERA and has fanned 42 hitters in 39.1 innings pitched across 11 outings (eight starts).
Cijntje's development with his right arm has continued to stay ahead of his left, which has sprung doubts in how long Seattle will have the former Mississippi State pitcher throw with both arms. His strikeout numbers are a testament to the quality of his arsenal and his walks are still a concern. But he's improved on those numbers since May began.
So far this season, Cijntje (No. 92 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 91 Baseball America top 100) has proved he's worth the billing of a first round pick. And his development is trending positive.
