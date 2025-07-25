Here's Where Baltimore Orioles Trade Acquisitions are Ranked on Team's Top 30 Prospect List
On Friday, the Baltimore Orioles traded hard-throwing reliever Gregory Soto to the New York Mets for a pair of prospects: Right-handed pitcher Wellington Aracena and right-hander Cameron Foster.
Aracaena is now the No. 19 prospect in the O's system, according to MLB Pipeline. Foster remains unranked. Aracena, 20, was signed by the Mets in January of 2022. This season, he's been playing at Single-A St. Lucie, going 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 17 outings, eight of which were starts. He's got electric stuff, as evidenced by his 84 strikeouts in 64.1 innings and his .166 opposing batting average, but his control is an issue, as he also has 35 walks.
Foster has appeared in 21 games between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, going 5-2 with a 2.97 ERA. He's been dominant at Double-A, going 4-1 with a 1.01 in 19 games there. He has 39 total strikeouts in 30.1 innings.
As for Soto, he's a 30-year-old lefty who has spent seven years in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies and Orioles. He's gone 14-31 with a 4.24 ERA lifetime, and he had a career-high 30 saves for Detroit in 2022.
The O's enter play on Friday as one of the most disappointing teams in baseball, as they sit at 45-57 and in last place in the American League East. After winning more than 90 games in each of the last two years, they entered this campaign with World Series expectations, but it just hasn't materialized for them.
