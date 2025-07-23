Philadelphia Phillies' Hurler Does Something Only Seen Three Other Times in Team History
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night, taking the first two games of the series from the American League East rivals.
Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez dominated on the mound for Philadelphia, tossing a complete-game while surrendering just one run on four hits. He walked none and struck out 12, raising his record to 9-2 and lowering his ERA to 2.40.
His performance also earned him a special spot in organizational history, according to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
CG with 1/0 R, 12+ K and 0 BB
LHP -- Phillies history
Cristopher Sánchez (2025)
Cliff Lee (2011)
Steve Carlton (1982)
Dennis Bennett (1962)
Lee was a Cy Young winner and Carlton is a Hall of Famer, so that's great company for Sanchez to be in. At 28 years old, Sanchez has struck out 134 batters in 124.0 innings. Lifetime, he's 26-18 with a 3.34 ERA, and he pairs with Ranger Suarez and Zack Wheeler to make one of the best trios in the National League.
Philadelphia is now 58-43 on the season while Boston fell to 54-49. The Phillies continue to lead the National League East while the Red Sox are in the third and final wild card position in the American League.
Offensively, the Phillies were led by Max Kepler and Kyle Schwarber, who each hit home runs in the win. For Schwarber, it was his 33rd homer of the campaign.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Lucas Giolito (BOS) will pitch against Jesus Luzardo (PHI).
