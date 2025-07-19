Corbin Carroll Reportedly Turns Down Offer to Play For Taiwan at World Baseball Classic
According to a report on social media from @GOCPBL, Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll has reportedly turned down an overture to play for Taiwan at the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
2026 WBC News
According to the CPBL Commissioner, MLB outfielder Corbin Carroll has declined the invitation to play for Taiwan in the 2026 WBC.
Carroll stated that his priority is to represent Team USA, though he is keen on future collaboration with Taiwan's baseball community.
Carroll's mother was born in Taiwan, which made him eligible to play for the National team, if he had wanted. Carroll himself grew up in the Seattle area.
At this point, there's been no definitive word about Carroll being asked to play for Team USA, but it certainly stands to reason that he could be. Team USA is the defending silver medalist at the event, losing to team Japan in 2023.
An All-Star this season, Carroll is hitting .242 with 21 homers and 47 RBIs, while stealing 11 bases. He's carrying a 136 OPS+ for the D-backs, who are 48-50 this season. The former Rookie of the Year winner and a two-time All-Star, Carroll is a career .254 hitter with 72 home runs and 102 stolen bases.
Still just 24 years old, he's one of the top players in the Natioinal League already.
The Diamondbacks will be back in action on Saturday night when they host the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET as Ryne Nelson (ARI) pitches against Sonny Gray (STL).
Nelson is 5-2 this season with a 3.68 ERA while Gray is 9-3 with a 3.50.
Related MLB Stories
TITO 2K: Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona won the 2,000th game of his career on Sunday and the baseball world poured in with congratulations. CLICK HERE:
DIFFICULT SCHEDULE REMAINING: The Cincinnati Reds are battling, just 2.5 games back in the National League wild card race, but they have the toughest schedule remaining in the second half. CLICK HERE:
EASY PICKINGS: On the other side, which playoff contender has the easiest schedule remaining? CLICK HERE: