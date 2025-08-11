Seattle Mariners Flame-Throwing Prospect Rises High on Latest Top 100 Lists
One of the most promising prospects in the Seattle Mariners farm system is receiving more recognition in just his first professional season.
Right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan was one of the organization's biggest risers in the latest top 100 lists from MLB Pipeline and Baseball America that released Monday.
The Mariners' 2024 second-round draft pick Ryan Sloan was ranked No. 42 on MLB Pipeline's top 100 and No. 67 on Baseball America's. He jumped 16 spots on MLB Pipeline's list and 19 spots on Baseball America's.
The 19-year-old hurler, who was drafted by Seattle out of high school, has had a solid rookie season in the farm system. He's posted a 3.44 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched across 18 starts with the Single-A Modesto Nuts.
Sloan was promoted to the High-A Everett AquaSox on Sunday. The day before his promotion, he posted a scoreless outing in which he fanned five and allowed two hits in five innings pitched.
Baseball America had the following scouting report on the teenage pitching prospect:
Assigned to Low-A Modesto to begin 2025, Sloan has been as advertised, showing plus stuff and average command and looks like he could become the Mariners’ next star pitching prospect.
Sloan was considered one of the best high school pitchers in the draft last season, and was arguably the most physically impressive (6-foot-5, 220 pounds). But he was considered raw by most prospect analysts. Despite plus-grades on his fastball and several offspeed offerings, his control graded out at average to just below-average when he was selected.
Sloan has shown significant improvement in his command. He's walked only 15 batters this season, and has earned enough confidence from the organization to close out the season with an AquaSox team that will be competing for a Northwest League championship. Everett earned a spot in the championship series after winning the first-half championship.
