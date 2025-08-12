Seattle Mariners Claim Right-Handed Reliever Off Waivers From Atlanta Braves
There's less than a month until MLB rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on Sept. 1.
There's been several instances of discussion among fans and media over what the Seattle Mariners could do with the two extra roster spots. Whatever the team does, there will be more depth in the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers baseball staff the Mariners can choose from after a recent move.
Seattle claimed right-handed reliever Domingo Gonzalez off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and assigned him to the Rainiers on Tuesday.
Gonzalez has been in the minor leagues for eight seasons. He was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates as an international free agent June 13, 2018, out of the Dominican Republic. He was waived by the organization Dec. 2022, and was claimed by the Braves' Triple-A club, the Gwinnett Stripers, on Dec. 7, 2022.
Gonzalez was a non-roster spring training invite for Atlanta from 2023-25. He failed to break camp either of those seasons and has spent all of his tenure with the Braves with the Double-A Mississippi Braves and the Stripers.
Gonzalez has posted a 4.29 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched across 35 appearances with Gwinnett this season. Atlanta designated him for assignment on Aug. 10.
Gonzalez previously posted his first sub-3.00 ERA season at the Double-A level or better in 2024. He had a 2.91 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 52.2 innings pitched across 45 outings (one stat) with Mississippi and the Stripers last season.
Gonzalez will join a Tacoma bullpen that includes several pitchers that have had lengthy major league stints with the Mariners, including Collin Snider, Tayler Saucedo and Troy Taylor.
