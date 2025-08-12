Top 100 Seattle Mariners Infield Prospect Takes Big Jump in Prospect Rankings
The latest top 100 lists from MLB Pipeline and Baseball America released Monday, and the Seattle Mariners were one of the most well-represented organizations on both lists.
The Mariners had nine prospects on MLB Pipeline's rankings and seven on Baseball America's.
Second baseman Michael Arroyo was one of the biggest risers on MLB Pipeline's list. He was ranked No. 61 after being ranked No. 76 on the previous one. He's ranked No. 60 on the latest Baseball America top 100.
Arroyo's jump in the rankings makes sense considering the season he's having. The 20-year-old was promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers from the High-A Evertt AquaSox on June 24. While with Everett, he scored 41 runs in 65 games and hit 14 doubles and 15 home runs with 39 RBIs. He slashed .269/.422/.512 with a .934 OPS.
Entering Tuesday, Arroyo has scored 29 times in 35 Double-A games and has hit nine doubles, a triple and two home runs with 12 RBIs. He's slashed .267/.374/.397 with a .771 OPS. He had an 11-game hit streak from June 25-July 10.
Arroyo has been one of the biggest success stories in Seattle's farm system the last two seasons. In 2024, he went from unranked on top 100 lists to leading the minor leagues in home runs for players aged 19-years-old or younger (23) and earning a spot on most publications' rankings by the end of the season.
Arroyo was a non-roster invitee to Mariners spring training this season. During the spring, he helped clinch a berth for his native Colombia to the 2026 World Baseball Classic in the qualifying round. He's expected to be a member of the team in the main bracket of the tournament.
