History-Making Toronto Blue Jays Minor Leaguer Captures Weekly Award
Congratulations are in order for Toronto Blue Jays' minor leaguer Will Robertson, who was named as the Hitter of the Week in the Triple-A International League.
Playing for the Buffalo Bisons, Robertson had a historic three-homer game, finishing the week with five homers and eight RBIs.
The 27-year-old outfielder has spent his whole career in the Toronto organization since getting drafted in 2019 out of Creighton. A career .243 minor league hitter, he's hitting .288 this season as he tries to earn his first major league promotion. He's got 12 homers and 34 RBIs thus far, and he's got a .410 on-base percentage. He hit a career-high 19 home runs in both 2023 and 2024 and certainly appears on track to break that.
Though he's played well, it's still going to be an uphill climb for Robertson to make his debut, as there are nine outfielders currently on the 40-man roster. Anthony Santander, Daulton Varsho, George Springer, Nathan Lukes, Jonatan Clase, Joey Loperfido, Alan Roden, Myles Straw and Davis Schneider occupy those spots. One of them will likely need to be designated for assignment or put on the 60-day injured list to open up a roster spot for Robertson.
At the major league level, Toronto enters play on Monday at 35-30 in third place in the American League East. They'll take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:45 p.m. ET as Jose Berrios (TOR) pitches against Andre Pallante.
Berrios has gone 2-2 with a 3.67 ERA, while Pallante is 4-3 with a 4.91.
