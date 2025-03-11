Tampa Bay Rays Add Matthew Etzel to Spring Breakout Roster in Place of Xavier Isaac
MLB's annual Spring Breakout may be meant to showcase the top prospects in baseball, but the Tampa Bay Rays will be down a bit of star power this week.
First baseman Xavier Isaac – the No. 2 prospect in Tampa Bay's farm system and the No. 50 prospect in baseball – will no longer be on the Rays' Spring Breakout roster despite being part of the initial announcement last week, per MLB Pipeline. Taking his place will be outfielder Matthew Etzel, who is the Rays' No. 27 prospect.
Both Isaac and Etzel started spring training alongside Tampa Bay's big leaguers, but they were ultimately sent to minor league camp this past week.
Isaac was 0-for-9 with two walks across five Grapefruit League games. Etzel, meanwhile, was 3-for-20 with a home run, a double and two walks in 10 games.
The Rays acquired Etzel and two other prospects from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for starting pitcher Zach Eflin at the 2024 deadline. Baltimore selected Etzel in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Etzel went from Rookie League to Single-A to High-A within weeks of getting drafted. The following season, he climbed to Double-A before getting traded to Tampa Bay.
The 22-year-old outfielder has appeared in 149 minor league games in his career, batting .282 with 13 home runs, 26 doubles, 10 triples, 91 RBIs, 66 stolen bases and an .812 OPS.
The Rays' Spring Breakout game is the first on the schedule across the entire league. They will host the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
Related MiLB Stories
- SALAS FAST-TRACKED TO SPOTLIGHT: The Marlins only just signed Venezuelan shortstop Andrew Salas in January, but they added him to their Spring Breakout roster regardless. CLICK HERE
- SMITH DOMINATES DODGERS: Shane Smith, who went No. 1 overall in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft, showed out for the White Sox in a spring training game Saturday. CLICK HERE
- BLUE JAYS UNVEIL SHOWCASE ROSTER: Six of the top seven prospects in Toronto's farm system will take the field for the team at the upcoming Spring Breakout. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.