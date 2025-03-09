Miami Marlins Top Prospect Andrew Salas to Be Youngest Player at Spring Breakout
Andrew Salas just turned 17 years old last week, and he is already being ushered into the spotlight.
The Miami Marlins, along with every other team across MLB, announced their roster for Spring Breakout on Thursday. Salas, who signed with the Marlins on Jan. 15, was one of 27 players listed on the team's roster for the one-off minor league showcase.
Per MLB Pipeline, Salas is the youngest player on any team's Spring Breakout roster. There are 10 players born in 2007 who will be participating in the event, but Salas is the only one born in 2008.
The Venezuelan shortstop scored a $3.7 million signing bonus from the Marlins, making him the third-highest paid player of the 2025 international amateur free agent cycle. MLB Pipeline had Salas ranked as the No. 5 prospect in his class, then slotted him in as the No. 5 prospect in Miami's farm system once he put pen to paper.
Salas has two older brothers playing affiliated baseball. 18-year-old catcher Ethan Salas is surging through the San Diego Padres' system, while 21-year-old infielder Jose Salas also got his start with the Marlins before getting dealt to the Minnesota Twins for Luis Arráez in 2023.
The Marlins will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals in their Spring Breakout game, which is scheduled to get underway at 12:10 p.m. ET on Friday.
