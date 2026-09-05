How Giants' 2026 First-Round Pick Jackson Flora Pitched in Pro Debut

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft has officially pitched in his first minor league game.

San Francisco Giants right-handed pitching prospect Jackson Flora made his professional debut on Friday for the Single-A San Jose Giants. The 21-year-old threw a scoreless first inning in San Jose's 8-5 win over the Fresno Grizzlies, the Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The 6-foot-5 righty gave up no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two in his first inning in the minors.

While Flora pitched just one inning in his pro debut, the outing was an important first step for the young hurler roughly two months after he was drafted. Following a college campaign in which he threw over 100 innings, it makes sense for the Giants to ease their new prized prospect into life in the minors. And with the minor league regular season wrapping up soon, the right-hander will most likely begin preparing for his first full year in San Francisco's farm system in 2027.

Outlook on Jackson Flora heading into 2027

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora (2) pitches during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the Giants selected Flora with the fourth-overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, he was the first pitcher to hear his name called. In fact, the UC Santa Barbara product was the only pitcher drafted in this year's top-10 picks. But when you see his college numbers, it makes a ton of sense why he was the top pitching prospect in this draft class.

In 16 starts for UC Santa Barbara this year, Flora posted a 12-0 record, a 1.06 ERA, and 133 strikeouts in 102 innings. In 2025, the 6-foot-5 righty had a 3.60 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 75 innings. He finished his collegiate career with a 2.49 ERA and 259 strikeouts in 224 innings pitched over three seasons.

Flora is already the Giants' top pitching prospect and is ranked third overall in San Francisco's farm system by MLB Pipeline. While many Giants fans were likely excited to get a brief glimpse of the highly touted hurler this year, all eyes will be on the right-hander in 2027 for his first full season in the minors.