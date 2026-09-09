How Latest Injury News on Leo De Vries, Jamie Arnold Could Impact A's Plans for 2027

The Athletics have provided significant injury updates on two of the franchise's highest-ranked prospects.

Infielder Leo De Vries, MLB Pipeline's No. 2 overall prospect for 2026, is scheduled to "undergo right shoulder surgery to repair an anterior labrum tear," according to MLB.com's Martín Gallegos. The 19-year-old is expected to have the procedure on Sept. 14 and faces a recovery timeline of "up to eight months," according to Gallegos. This latest development follows the switch-hitting infielder being shut down from throwing last month.

Meanwhile, left-handed pitcher Jamie Arnold, the A's No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline, was hit in the face by a line drive while making his second start for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday. The 22-year-old immediately exited the game and was taken to the hospital. The southpaw "suffered intra-orbital and maxillary sinus fractures," according to Gallegos.

How long could Jamie Arnold and Leo De Vries be sidelined due to their injuries?

Feb 20, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Athletics pitcher Jamie Arnold (75) poses for Photo Day at HoHoKam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Arnold, this injury likely ends his first season in the minors. Gallegos reports that the 2025 first-round draft pick won't need surgery, but there's also no timetable for his return yet. It's unclear if this could impact the southpaw's offseason work ahead of the 2027 season. If it does, that might delay when the A's pitching prospect begins his second year in the minors.

De Vries, on the other hand, will almost assuredly miss the start of the 2027 season. The potential eight-month recovery timeline from his Sept. 14 surgery would mean he presumably won't be back in action until May. And even if the young infielder is ahead of schedule in his recovery, he most likely won't have enough time to get ready before the minor league regular season kicks off.

In 93 Double-A games this year, De Vries had a .290 batting average, a .378 on-base percentage, and an .836 OPS with 13 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases. In 25 starts this season, Arnold posted a 3.50 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings. Both A's prospects were previously projected to have a chance to make their MLB debuts in 2027. But now, their recent injuries could throw a wrench in those potential plans.