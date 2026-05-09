How Marlins Pitching Prospect Robby Snelling Performed in MLB Debut

One of the Miami Marlins' top pitching prospects made his first big league start on Friday. And while most of the numbers from this outing won't necessarily stand out, the young hurler certainly showed some flashes of his potential.

Left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, Miami's No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 31 overall prospect for 2026, threw five innings in the Marlins' 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Friday. The 22-year-old gave up three runs on five hits and four walks, while striking out two in 86 pitches thrown.

Washington did all of their damage against Snelling in the first inning. The southpaw began his MLB debut by striking out All-Star slugger James Wood on three pitches. The young lefty then gave up a double to Curtis Mead before punching out Brady House. But with two outs, CJ Abrams roped an RBI single and Jacob Young launched a two-run homer to give the Nationals all of the runs they'd need to come away with a win.

What's next for Robby Snelling after his first MLB start?

Feb 28, 2025; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) talks to relief pitcher Robby Snelling (61) against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It's unclear at this time whether Snelling will remain in Miami's starting pitching staff beyond his MLB debut. Earlier in the week, though, the Marlins designated right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack for assignment, opening a spot in the rotation for Miami to call up its highly touted prospect. If the young southpaw does stick around in the majors, he'd be lined up to start against either the Minnesota Twins or the Tampa Bay Rays next week.

So far in 2026, Snelling has dominated Triple-A hitters. The 22-year-old has a 1.86 ERA through six starts with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this year, racking up 44 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched. After the first inning on Friday, though, Snelling didn't collect another strikeout in his first big league outing.

That obviously isn't expected to be a trend with the young hurler going forward. But still, Marlins fans will certainly be curious to see what Snelling has in store for his second major league start, regardless of whether that comes next week or at a later date.