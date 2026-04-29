How Yankees Pitching Prospect Elmer Rodriguez Performed in MLB Debut

One of the New York Yankees' top pitching prospects made his highly anticipated major league debut on Wednesday.

Right-hander Elmer Rodríguez, New York's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was called up from the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to make his first MLB start against the Texas Rangers. The young hurler was seemingly dealing with the usual emotions and jitters associated with a big league debut, though. The 22-year-old didn't have his typical command on Wednesday, walking four batters and plunking another in his four innings of work. Only 42 of his 80 pitches thrown were strikes.

Rodríguez finished his MLB debut by giving up two runs on four hits and four walks, while striking out three Rangers in four innings of work. He left the game in the fifth inning with runners on first and second and nobody out, but Yankees reliever Brent Headrick came in and retired the next three hitters to prevent any further damage to the rookie's final pitching line. New York ended up losing 3-0 to Texas.

What's next for Elmer Rodríguez after his big league debut?

Apr 29, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (71) comes off the field after he pitches against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Based on his performance on Wednesday, Rodríguez is probably already itching to get back on the mound and have another chance to showcase his talents. And as things stand, it seems like the young hurler will make at least one more start for the Yankees. New York sent right-handed pitcher Luis Gil down to Triple-A on Sunday, and left-hander Carlos Rodón is still scheduled to make a few more rehab starts in the minors. So, at least for now, Rodríguez will likely remain in the Yankees' rotation until Rodón is ready to replace him.

Regardless of the stats from his MLB debut, the young hurler earned this opportunity to pitch in the big leagues by dominating in Triple-A to start the 2026 season. Rodríguez posted a 1.27 ERA in four starts for the RailRiders this year, only allowing three earned runs in 21 1/3 innings. The 22-year-old also walked just seven hitters in Triple-A to begin the season, as opposed to the four free passes he allowed in his first four MLB innings pitched.

If the Yankees keep Rodríguez in the big leagues for now, he'll most likely get to make his second start next week. And based on New York's current schedule, he'd be lined up to once again face off against the Rangers.