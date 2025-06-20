Indiana Pacers Big Man Reps Minor League Jersey on Way into NBA Finals Game 6
Indiana Pacers big man Thomas Bryant wore a minor league baseball jersey into the building before Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night in Indianapolis.
Bryant, from Rochester, New York, was repping the Rochester Red Wings, who are the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Over the years, they've had several of Washington's top prospects on the roster, including Dylan Crews, who was the No. 2 pick in the draft in 2024 after winning the national title at LSU.
Bryant graduated from a prep high school in West Virginia before playing college ball at Indiana. He averaged 6.5 points per game this season as the Pacers won the Eastern Conference, becoming one of the more shocking finals participants in recent years. Indiana was the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks en route to the title series appearance.
He appeared in 56 regular season games and has averaged 8.7 minutes per game during these playoffs. He had four points in Thursday's 108-91 win, which evened the series at three games apiece.
Game 7 between the Pacers and Thunder will be played Sunday night in Oklahoma City.
Without a doubt, the Red Wings will appreciate the support on the national stage, and perhaps they'll earn some more jersey and hat sales as a result.
As for the Nationals? They'll be back in action on Friday night when they take on the reigning World Series champion Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET.
