Is New York Yankees Top Prospect Becoming Untradeable?
The New York Yankees have been linked to several names on the looming trade market, including Arizona Diamondbacks' third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
And while New York has a talented prospect pool to deal from, is outfield prospect Spencer Jones reaching a point where he's going to be untradeable?
Jones is the No. 2 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline, but he is not in the MLB Pipeline Top 100. Now 24 years old, he was a first-round pick of the Yankees in 2022 out of Vanderbilt.
Between 49 games at Double-A Somerset and 16 games at Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, he's hitting .317 with 26 home runs, including 10 in his last 16 games. He also has a .415 on-base percentage and 16 stolen bases.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
With his bat speed and the strength and leverage in his 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame, Jones creates well-above-average power and upper-end exit velocities. But his naturally long left-handed swing makes him late on a lot of pitches and resulted in a 40 percent swing-and-miss rate in 2024, including even more alarming empty contact rates on all fastballs (36 percent) and in-zone heaters (33 percent). The Yankees are working with him on adjustments that would keep his bat on a more level plane and in the zone longer.
The Yankees enter play on Monday at 55-44 and in possession of the first wild card spot in the American League. They will take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night at 7:07 p.m. ET.
