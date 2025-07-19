Boston Red Sox Could Be Regretting Trade of Starting Pitcher After Dominant Outing vs. Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers stayed red-hot on Friday, exiting the All-Star break with a 2-0 shutout win against the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Milwaukee moved to 57-40 on the season and is just one game back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
Right-hander Quinn Priester continued his excellent season, going six shutout innings while striking out 10. He walked no one in moving to 8-2 with a 3.33 ERA.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Priester's outing was a rare feat against Los Angeles:
Quinn Priester is the first pitcher with 10+ strikeouts and no walks in a game against the Dodgers since Eury Perez on 8/19/23
That kind of outing could certainly make the Boston Red Sox regret the decision to trade Priester earlier this season for two minor league pitchers and a draft pick. The Sox traded him on April 7 as the Brewers dealt with massive early-season attrition in the rotation, but Boston could use performances like this as well, especially with Tanner Houck on the injured list and Walker Buehler struggling to the tune of a 6.12 ERA.
Despite those struggles, Boston has won 10 of its last 11 games and is currently tied for the second wild card position in the American League. They haven't made the playoffs since 2021.
The Red Sox had acquired Priester in a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season for former top prospect Nick Yorke.
Boston will be back in action on Saturday night against the Cubs at 7:05 p.m. ET.
