Jac Caglianone's First Career Home Run Made Some History
After hitting the first two homers of his career on Thursday afternoon, Kansas City Royals' top prospect Jac Caglianone hit another on Friday night as the Royals beat the San Diego Padres 6-5 at Petco Park.
However, let's go back to his first career blast, which actually made history, according to @MLBStats:
Jac Caglianone crushed the highest pitch a player has hit for his first career home run in the Statcast Era (since 2015).
Though he's played 15 games in the majors, Caglianone is still the No. 10-ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .220 with a .233 on-base percentage. He was drafted No. 6 overall just last year out of Florida. He helped the Gators reach the College World Series twice, and they advanced to the championship series in 2023, losing to Paul Skenes and LSU.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Caglianone’s power was arguably the best in the 2024 Draft class. The left-handed slugger maxed out with a 121.7 mph exit velocity as a junior and didn’t stop there with a 117.3 mph max EV in the Fall League, second-best among batted balls measured by Statcast. That comes from Caglianone’s major strength at 6-foot-5 and the long levers that come with such a frame.
The Royals and Padres are back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. The Royals will send left-hander Noah Cameron to the mound against right-hander Dylan Cease.
Cameron is 2-2 with a 1.91 ERA.
