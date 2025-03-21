Minor League Baseball

Juan Soto's Brother Got to Play Against Him in Spring Training Game as Part of Awesome Moment

Elian Soto, 19 years old, entered the game for the Washington Nationals on Thursday night against the New York Mets.

Brady Farkas

An Washington Nationals hat and glove sit in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in 2024.
An Washington Nationals hat and glove sit in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in 2024. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In a very cool moment on Thursday night, Washington Nationals prospect Elian Soto got to play in a major league spring training game against his brother, Juan Soto, of the New York Mets.

The moment certainly raised the antennas for those around the sport.

Jessica Camerato of MLB.com posted the video of Soto entering the game:

And Sarah Langs of MLB.com also posted about the occasion on social media:

Elian Soto into the game with his brother, Juan, watching from the opposing dugout !!

Baseball is the best

Elian Soto is 19 years old and entering his third season in professional baseball. He played 35 games for the Nationals' Dominican affiliate in 2023 and saw 41 games of action in 2024 at the Florida Complex League. He has struggled at the plate thus far, hitting just .178 across 213 at-bats. He is yet to hit a professional home run and has 13 RBI.

Though the numbers are tough to look at right now, it is a small sample size, and given his age, he likely has some time to prove himself.

He is not in the Nationals' Top 30 prospects at this time, per MLB.com. He went 0-for-1 at the plate in this game as the Nationals lost 10-3.

Juan Soto starred for the Nationals from 2018-2022 before being traded to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline. He won a batting title in Washington and helped the Nats win the World Series in 2019.

He just signed a $765 million deal with the Mets this offseason.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

