Juan Soto's Brother Got to Play Against Him in Spring Training Game as Part of Awesome Moment
In a very cool moment on Thursday night, Washington Nationals prospect Elian Soto got to play in a major league spring training game against his brother, Juan Soto, of the New York Mets.
The moment certainly raised the antennas for those around the sport.
Jessica Camerato of MLB.com posted the video of Soto entering the game:
And Sarah Langs of MLB.com also posted about the occasion on social media:
Elian Soto into the game with his brother, Juan, watching from the opposing dugout !!
Baseball is the best
Elian Soto is 19 years old and entering his third season in professional baseball. He played 35 games for the Nationals' Dominican affiliate in 2023 and saw 41 games of action in 2024 at the Florida Complex League. He has struggled at the plate thus far, hitting just .178 across 213 at-bats. He is yet to hit a professional home run and has 13 RBI.
Though the numbers are tough to look at right now, it is a small sample size, and given his age, he likely has some time to prove himself.
He is not in the Nationals' Top 30 prospects at this time, per MLB.com. He went 0-for-1 at the plate in this game as the Nationals lost 10-3.
Juan Soto starred for the Nationals from 2018-2022 before being traded to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline. He won a batting title in Washington and helped the Nats win the World Series in 2019.
He just signed a $765 million deal with the Mets this offseason.
