Kansas City Royals' GM Discusses Thought Process on Jac Caglianone Call-Up
Speaking with the media on Monday, Kansas City Royals' general manager J.J. Picollo discussed what the team is looking to see before it promotes top prospect Jac Caglianone to the big leagues.
In a video posted by Kansas City sports anchor Mark Poulose, Picollo said they want to see a sustained run against more advanced pitching. He also said that they want Caglianone to learn how pitchers plan for him and how he adjusts to them. Furthermore, Picollo added that the organization doesn't want Caglianone to arrive in the majors with the burden of having to "save" the offense, and they prefer to bring up prospects when the team is playing well so there's less pressure.
The Royals are 4-6 in the past 10 games.
The No. 6 overall draft choice last year out of Florida, Caglianone is the No. 10 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's played just six games at Triple-A Omaha but is hitting .346 with five homers and 10 RBIs. He has 14 homers and 53 RBIs between Double-A and Triple-A, and he leads the minor leagues in RBIs.
The Royals have started working him out in the outfield, perhaps with the notion of getting him to the big leagues sooner.
Instead of calling up Caglianone, the Royals on Monday selected the contract of outfielder John Rave and sent veteran Cavan Biggio to Omaha. Rave, 27, is a career minor leaguer who went 0-for-2 in his major league debut later Monday.
At the big-league level, the Royals enter play on Tuesday at 29-26 overall and in fourth place in the American League Central. They'll take on the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch at 7:40 p.m. ET.
Former Royals' pitcher Brady Singer will pitch for Cincinnati against Daniel Lynch IV.
Singer has gone 5-3 with a 4.88 ERA while Lynch is 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA.
