Kansas City Royals Sign Former Blue Jays Pitcher Thomas Hatch to Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals have signed right-handed pitcher Thomas Hatch to a minor league contract, the team announced Friday.
Hatch has been invited to the Royals' big league spring training camp as part of the deal. He and the rest of Kansas City's pitchers will report to Surprise, Arizona, on Feb. 12.
The 30-year-old swingman spent 2024 with the Hiroshima Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Hatch was the Chicago Cubs' third round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. He was eventually traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for veteran reliever David Phelps at the 2019 deadline.
Entering the 2020 season, Hatch was ranked as the No. 24 prospect in the Blue Jays' farm system. He made his big league debut later that year.
Hatch went 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA, 1.177 WHIP and a 0.7 WAR as a rookie, but he failed to match that production in ensuing seasons. From 2021 to 2023, Hatch went 1-3 with a 6.33 ERA, 1.781 WHIP and -0.4 WAR at the MLB level, ultimately getting selected off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Last year in Japan, Hatch went 0-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 1.727 WHIP with the Carp. While playing for their minor league affiliate in the Western League, however, he went 5-4 with a 2.36 ERA and 0.995 WHIP.
Hatch could compete for an Opening Day roster spot in Kansas City, but his 153 games of experience in the minors make him a solid candidate to provide organizational depth in 2025.
