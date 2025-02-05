Kansas City Royals Tried to Sign Randal Grichuk Prior to Arizona Diamondbacks Reunion
Another valuable bat came off the market Tuesday when outfielder Randal Grichuk returned to the Arizona Diamondbacks for at least one more season.
Grichuk will carry a base salary of $2 million in 2025 with another $500K available in incentives. He has a $5 million mutual option with a $3 million buyout, guaranteeing the 33-year-old slugger a $5 million payday this year.
The Diamondbacks were able to woo Grichuk back to Phoenix on those terms, but they weren't without competition.
MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported Tuesday that the Kansas City Royals had "tried to get" Grichuk as well.
Back in December, reports surfaced that the Baltimore Orioles had targeted Grichuk before signing Tyler O'Neill. The Boston Red Sox, meanwhile, had been linked to Grichuk up until his decision to rejoin the Diamondbacks.
The Royals had also reportedly made a play for Anthony Santander, offering him a three-year contract before he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in January. With Santander and Grichuk off the board, Royals Review’s Jared Perkins noted that the front office could pivot to the trade market to round out their outfield.
Taylor Ward, Adolis Garcia and Starling Marte could be among Kansas City’s targets, should they be made available.
Santander hit .235 with an .814 OPS and a 2.9 WAR in 2024, while Grichuk hit .291 with an .875 OPS and a 2.2 WAR. Santander has averaged 36 home runs per 162 games over the past six seasons, while Grichuk has averaged 27 dating back to 2015.
The Royals' projected starting outfield of Hunter Renfroe, MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel combined for 40 home runs last season, with none of them posting an OPS above .675.
Related MLB Stories
- CARDINALS, RED SOX TALKING ARENADO: According to a report from MLB Network, Boston and St. Louis are back to discussing a possible Nolan Arenado trade. CLICK HERE
- ANGELS WERE IN ON SANTANDER: Before he opted to join the Blue Jays, Anthony Santander was reportedly sitting on a multi-year offer from the Angels. CLICK HERE
- ROBERT TALKS FIZZLE OUT: The White Sox and Reds were reportedly deep in conversations surrounding All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. before the two sides bailed. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.