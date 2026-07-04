Latest Injury News on Yankees' Carlos Lagrange Puts 2026 MLB Debut in Doubt

The New York Yankees have provided a significant update regarding the shoulder injury suffered by right-handed pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange.

Lagrange, New York's No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is dealing with a right shoulder capsular sprain and is expected to be shut down from throwing for around six weeks, according to Yankees clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits. This news comes one day after the 23-year-old was placed on the seven-day injured list for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Based on this latest update, Lagrange most likely won't be throwing again until mid-August at the earliest. And then it's unclear how long it'd take the hard-throwing righty to resume pitching in games. With that in mind, this shoulder injury jeopardizes the Yankees' short-term plan for the top prospect to make his big league debut later this year.

Carlos Lagrange's arrival in the Bronx will likely be delayed

Sep 11, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; A general view during the national anthem prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one sliver of hope for Yankees fans who still want to see Lagrange pitch in the majors this season, it's the fact that the 6-foot-7 hurler won't have to build up to a starter's workload once he resumes throwing. New York already began pivoting the hard-throwing righty to a relief role in the minors in early June, so it may not take as long for him to ramp back up to game action. But, at the same time, the Yankees might be cautious with the highly touted prospect to avoid risking reinjury.

Lagrange saw positive results at the start of his transition to the Triple-A bullpen, allowing only three earned runs in his first six relief appearances last month and recording his first minor league save. In his latest outing on June 28, though, the 23-year-old surrendered five runs and got just two outs. While it's unclear if his shoulder injury occurred during that game, that'd be one explanation for his struggles.

Regardless, since Lagrange won't even resume throwing before the trade deadline, the Yankees will most likely have to operate as if the flamethrowing prospect won't be an option to join the big league bullpen this season. But things could change depending on how the young hurler recovers from this capsular sprain.