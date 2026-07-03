How Carlos Rodon's Injury Could Impact Yankees' Trade Deadline Plans

The New York Yankees are dealing with another injury in their starting pitching staff, which could force the team to reevaluate its approach to the upcoming trade deadline.

Left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to left elbow inflammation, the Yankees announced on Friday. This news comes less than 24 hours after hard-throwing pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange landed on the Triple-A injured list with a shoulder injury.

Rodón began the 2026 campaign on the injured list while recovering from offseason elbow surgery. The 33-year-old made his first start on May 10 and has posted a 3.30 ERA in nine outings so far this year. But now, depending on how long the three-time All-Star is sidelined, the Yankees might need to decide whether they'll go after some of the big-name starting pitchers who could be available at the trade deadline.

Does Carlos Rodón's injury increase the odds of Tarik Skubal being traded to the Yankees?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) delivers a pitch against the L.A. Dodgers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, July 12, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Realistically, the Yankees have internal options who could be short-term replacements for Rodón. Right-handed pitching prospects Elmer Rodríguez and Brendan Beck will likely be among the candidates to enter New York's rotation before the All-Star break. And left-hander Max Fried, who's been on the injured list with a left elbow bone bruise since May, is seemingly getting closer to returning to the starting pitching staff.

But if Fried and Rodón are both still on the shelf as the trade deadline approaches, the Yankees might aggressively pursue a starting pitcher. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will be at the top of the list for just about every contender if the Tigers actually decide to trade him. The New York Mets' Freddy Peralta, the Minnesota Twins' Joe Ryan, and the Los Angeles Angels' Reid Detmers are just a few of the other starters who could also be available if their teams elect to sell at the deadline.

At the same time, the Yankees may prioritize other needs over starting pitching at the trade deadline, namely bullpen help or a righty-swinging catcher. So, while they shouldn't be totally counted out of the Skubal sweepstakes or the starter market as a whole, the next update on Rodón could loom large in determining what moves New York makes before early August.