Seattle Mariners GM Provides Injury Update on Pitching Prospect Christian Little
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners' many pitchers picked during the 2024 MLB Draft landed on the shelf this past week.
Right-handed starter Christian Little, currently assigned to the Single-A Modesto Nuts, was placed on the 7-day injured list June 27. Right-handed pitcher Chia-Shi Shen was promoted from the Arizona Complex League to fill in for Little's spot in the rotation.
Seattle general manager Justin Hollander spoke to the media before the team's game against the Kansas City Royals on Monday. He provided injury updates on several major and minor leaguers, including Little.
According to Hollander, Little is dealing with a bone spur in his right elbow. He received an injection to help drain inflammation. Hollander was uncertain whether it was a cortisone or PRP (platlet-rich plasma) injection at the time of the interview. Little is expected to make his return around mid-August, according to Hollander.
Little was picked in the 11th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State (LSU).
The former NCAA World Series champion has made 12 starts with the Nuts this season. He has a 4.76 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched. He's reached a season-high of six strikeouts in six respective starts this season. He's fanned less than four batters just twice in his 12 outings.
Little, who's listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, could be the pitcher with the most potential out of the Mariners' 2024 draft class, with the exception of top 100 prospects Jurrangelo Cijntje and Ryan Sloan.
Little has received compliments from several top executives within the Mariners organization since being drafted. He has a five-pitch mix with a fastball that touches the upper-90-mph range and a cutter that tops out in the upper-80s.
Assuming Little responds well to the injection and returns by the timeline provided by Hollander, he'll be able to make four or five starts before the minor league season ends.
