Seattle Mariners Reliever Tayler Saucedo Set to Rejoin Triple-A Tacoma
SEATTLE — A fan-favorite Seattle Mariners reliever is set to rejoin the organization's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, on Tuesday.
Left-handed pitcher Tayler Saucedo has been on the 7-day injured list since May 23 due to a left lat strain. He was optioned to Tacoma on April 27 and made eight appearances with the club before his injury.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander confirmed Saucedo's return to the Rainiers before the major league club's game against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, and seemed encouraged where the southpaw is at in his recovery.
"He is doing great, so you'll see him in regular game action in Tacoma," Hollander said Monday. "Very excited about where (Saucedo) is at."
Saucedo made four appearances for Seattle this season before being optioned to Triple-A. He had a 9.82 ERA with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings. That ERA is more than double what he had in 2024. He posted a 3.49 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 38.2 innings across 53 outings last season.
With the Rainiers, Saucedo has posted a 4.05 ERA with five strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.
Since Saucedo was sent down to Triple-A, the Mariners only left-handed option out of the bullpen has been Gabe Speier.
Speier has done well as Seattle's go-to southpaw and has been consistent in high-leverage spots for the team, but opposing teams have managed to avoid late-game substitutions, which has resulted in some unfavorable matchups for the M's.
With Saucedo back at full strength, Seattle will have another left-handed option it could bring back up that could help the squad.
