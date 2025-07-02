Seattle Mariners Select Contract of Left-Handed Reliever From Triple-A Tacoma
The Seattle Mariners brought up a left-handed reliever Wednesday for a potential turn of long relief.
The Mariners selected the contract of Joe Jacques from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and optioned starting pitcher Emerson Hancock to Tacoma in a corresponding move. The roster transaction left the 40-man roster full.
Seattle acquired Jacques in a one-for-one trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 2. The Mariners sent over right-handed reliever Will Klein in return.
Jacques was selected in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Manhattan by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jacques made his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2023 and made 23 appearances (one start). He was designated for assignment by Boston on April 19, 2024, and was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 23, 2024. Jacques made one major league appearance for both teams last season.
Jacques elected free agency after last year and signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Nov. 17, 2024.
In 25 career appearances (one start), the southpaw has posted a 5.46 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched. He has a 6.52 ERA and has fanned 11 batters in 9.2 innings pitches across eight appearances (one start) with the Rainiers this year.
Hancock's next outings would have been the last of the Mariners' current seven-game homestand against the Pirates on July 6 — the same team Jacques was originally drafted by.
Starting pitcher Bryce Miller is still on the injured list. Seattle could recall rookie Logan Evans to start on July 6, or the team could opt for a bullpen day, which would explain moving Jacques to the major league roster. Out of his 25 career outings, 10 have been longer than an inning.
