Longtime Veteran Rich Hill Makes Fun Minor League History on Thursday

Veteran left-hander Rich Hill made some fun minor league history on Thursday night as he pitched for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers against the Indianapolis Indians.
The Storm Chasers are the affiliate of the Kansas City Royals while the Indians are partnered with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Per the Indians on "X:"
Omaha starter Rich Hill (yes, that Rich Hill) graces the Victory Field mound tonight at 45 years old, making him the oldest player to suit up #AtTheVic since at least 2005.
Not only did Hill suit up, he dominated, striking out eight batters over six innings. He gave up just two earned runs. Signed to a minor league deal earlier this season, he's now 4-1 in the minors with a 4.11 ERA across seven starts. He's struck out 46 hitters in 35.0 innings.
Hill, 45, has spent parts of 20 years in the big leagues already with 13 different teams. If he makes the Royals, he'll tie the MLB record of playing for 14 teams
Hill has appeared most frequently for the Boston Red Sox, playing parts of six seasons for his hometown team. He's also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels.
A true late-bloomer, Hill re-invented himself in his 30s. He won 11 games with the Cubs in 2007 but then didn't win double-digit games again until 2016 with the Athletics and Dodgers. Lifetime, he's 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA. He's appeared in 386 games, earning 248 starts.
He made four appearances for the Red Sox last season. Hill has spent parts of 19 seasons in the minors, and it all began in 2002 with Boise. He has thrown 801.1 minor league innings.
