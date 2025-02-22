Los Angeles Angels' Christian Moore Could Make Opening Day Roster as Third Baseman
The Los Angeles Angels have made a habit of fast-tracking their top picks to the big leagues, and that trend could continue in 2025.
Christian Moore went No. 8 overall to the Angels in the 2024 MLB Draft, earning a promotion to Double-A less than a month later. If it weren't for a meniscus injury he suffered in late August, Moore could have been called all the way up to the majors last September.
The 22-year-old second baseman ultimately earned a non-roster invite to Los Angeles' big league training camp this spring.
According to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, Moore has started taking reps at third base with Anthony Rendon out recovering from hip surgery and Yoán Moncada dealing with general soreness of his own. Those injuries may have opened the door for Moore to get a serious look as Los Angeles' starting third baseman, considering the praise he received from manager Ron Washington.
"He plays third base pretty good," Washington said, per Fletcher. "It’s wide open. It’s freelancing at third base. Second base, he’s got to make decisions. That’s what I want to see at second base, the type of decisions he makes. Third base, you do or don’t, you will or you won’t."
MLB Pipeline senior writer Jonathan Mayo set the odds of Moore making the Angels' Opening Day roster at 75% on Thursday's episode of the "MLB Pipeline" podcast.
“Given what (the Angels) tend to do and given how good Christian Moore can be, I think he’s got a really, really good chance to make this team," Mayo said.
Mayo's co-host, Jim Callis, took the under on Mayo's 75% mark.
The Angels drafted shortstop Zach Neto in 2022 and had him on their major league roster by April 2023. First baseman Nolan Schanuel was their first round pick in 2023, and he made his MLB debut that August.
Moore could very well follow in their footsteps, especially if he proves himself capable in the hot corner. After all, veteran infielder Luis Rengifo – who underwent wrist surgery last August – is back to full strength and has a strong grip on the starting second baseman job for the time being.
Across three seasons and 186 games at Tennessee, Moore hit .338 with 61 home runs, 35 doubles, 160 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and an 1.144 OPS. Through just 25 minor league appearances, Moore is already a .347 hitter with six home runs, six doubles, 20 RBIs, two stolen bases and a .984 OPS as a pro.
MLB Pipeline has Moore ranked as the No. 68 prospect in all of baseball, higher than any other player in the Angels' organization.
Related MiLB Stories
- CWS DUMP CHAPELLI: The White Sox reportedly released Cuban infielder Loidel Chapelli Jr. after his development seemingly stalled in High-A. CLICK HERE
- HURD TO MISS 2025: New York will be without another top pitching prospect for the season, as 2024 draft pick Thatcher Hurd is set to undergo Tommy John surgery. CLICK HERE
- TIEDEMANN EYING 2025 RETURN: Ricky Tiedemann underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2024, likely knocking him out until the tail end of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.