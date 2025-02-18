Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo Cleared For Spring Training Following Wrist Surgery
The Los Angeles Angels' banged-up infield won't be completely shorthanded entering 2025.
Second baseman Luis Rengifo underwent right wrist surgery last August, knocking him out for the final month of the season. The soon-to-be 28-year-old infielder reported to spring training in time for the Angels' first day of full-squad workouts on Monday, though, and he is already back to participating.
According to The Sporting Tribune's Jack Janes, Rengifo said Tuesday that he was able to start his normal offseason workout program in late December and that he is "ready to go" for the start of the campaign.
The Angels lost starting shortstop Zach Neto to right shoulder surgery in November, and while he has resumed throwing, he is still expected to miss Opening Day. Third baseman Anthony Rendon, on the other hand, could wind up missing the entire 2025 season following his recent hip surgery.
Los Angeles' front office was able to snag Yoán Moncada, Kevin Newman and Tim Anderson in free agency to plug those holes, building in Rengifo insurance in the process.
Since Rengifo became a full-time MLB player in 2022, he has hit .273 with a .754 OPS, averaging 19 home runs, 65 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and a 3.0 WAR per 162 games. Bicep, hamstring, wrist and head injuries have plagued Rengifo over the past 18 months, however, so he still has to prove he can string together a healthy season.
