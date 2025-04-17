Los Angeles Angels Come to MiLB Agreement with World Champion Reliever
World champion reliever Hector Neris has agreed to a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels, according to Robert Murray of Fansided.
Neris, 35, is a 12-year veteran of the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves. He made just two appearances for Atlanta this season, going 0-1 with a 45.00 ERA. He allowed five earned runs in just one official inning.
He's been much better throughout his career, going 43-42 with a 3.40 ERA. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022 and then pitched to a 1.71 ERA in 2023 with them. He produced a 2.6 WAR that year - the best of his career. He's appeared in the playoffs in three different seasons of his career (2022-2024), all with the Astros. It's unclear if he'll report right to the Angels or need a stint in the minors.
The Angels enter play on Thursday at 9-8 overall and in second place in the American League West. They'll be in action on Thursday at the division-rival Texas Rangers, who are 11-7 and in first place in the division.
Youngster Jack Kochanowicz will take the ball for the Halos while top prospect Kumar Rocker will pitch for the Rangers.
Rocker has struggled mightily in the early going and just took the loss against the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. He's 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA. Kochanowicz is 1-1 with a 5.74.
Los Angeles will be back in action on Friday night when they host the San Francisco Giants. The Angels have not announced a starter yet but the Giants will go with Logan Webb.
Related MiLB Stories
17-YEAR-OLD SHINING: Jesus Made, the Milwaukee Brewers prospect, is turning heads as the youngest player at Low-A ball. CLICK HERE:
SPEED DEMON: Konnor Griffin, one of the top prospects in the game, just put everyone on notice with his blazing speed. CLICK HERE:
TO THE HALL: Congratulations are in order for Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who just earned election to the Worcester Red Sox Triple-A Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE: